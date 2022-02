WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man is facing sex charges following a grand jury indictment.

Chad LaMarr, 32, was booked into the Trumbull County Jail Thursday.

LaMarr was indicted by a Trumbull County grand jury in November involving an incident that was reported in October 2021. He faces two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

LaMarr pleaded not guilty at his arraignment and bond was set at $20,000.

A hearing is scheduled for March 17.