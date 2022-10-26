WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man is facing a rape charge after police were called to a local gas station.

Howland officers were called about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday to a gas station on East Market Street on reports of a possible sexual assault involving Cody Stokes, 21, of Warren, and a 22-year-old female victim.

The crime was alleged to have happened between Monday, Oct. 24 and Tuesday, Oct. 25, on Elm Road, according to a police report.

According to court records, a charge of rape was filed Wednesday against Stokes through the Howland Township Police Department. He was also booked into the Trumbull County Jail on Wednesday.

An arraignment is set for Thursday at 9:45 a.m. in Warren Municipal Court.