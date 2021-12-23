WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man is facing sex charges, including rape, after an investigation by the Hubbard City Police Department.

A Trumbull County grand jury indicted Francis Lacamera, III, 41, on the charges. According to jail records, he faces one count of gross sexual imposition in addition to nine counts of rape charges.

According to police reports, the victim was listed as a 13-year-old girl. Police say Lacamera had allegedly been assaulting the teen from January to September of 2020. The investigation began in October of this year.

Warren police officers assisted with making the arrest Wednesday at Lacamera’s home.

Reports also said Lacamera was in a relationship with another family member of the victim.

Records show Lacamera was booked into the Trumbull County Jail awaiting trial.