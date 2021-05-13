Warren man facing gun charge following incident at Perkins Park

A search of the vehicle uncovered a gun, ammunition and suspected drugs

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Warren is facing gun charges, and more charges are pending following an incident at Perkins Park.

Officers were called about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to the park on reports of a man there threatening adults and children with a gun.

When officers arrived, they found 35-year-old Allen Milleson standing near the open trunk of a car and a female driver behind the wheel.

A search of the vehicle uncovered a gun, ammunition, suspected crack cocaine, pills, marijuana, an unknown brown substance, white powder and a digital scale, according to a police report.

Milleson was arrested on charges of having weapons under disability and carrying a concealed weapon.

Additional charges are pending drug testing by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

The female inside the car, identified as 30-year-old Cynthia Ritchey, was issued a criminal summons for having drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Milleson is scheduled to make an initial court appearance on Friday. Ritchey pleaded no contest at her hearing on Thursday and was issued a $250 fine.