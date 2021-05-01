Warren man facing felony charge after reported bar fight

Police said the suspect hit the victim in the head with a beer bottle

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man is facing a felony charge after police say he hit another man in the head with a beer bottle during a fight at a local bar.

Around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to the Peace Pub on Parkman Rd. NW, where witnesses reported that a man had been knocked unconscious.

Police said the victim, a 64-year-old Garrettsville man, had already been transported to the hospital by the time they arrived.

Witnesses told police that the suspect, 48-year-old Jason George, hit the victim in the head with a beer bottle during a fight, according to a police report.

Police said George had already left but had been picked up by an officer after crashing his vehicle on Northfield Avenue. According to the report, officers suspected he was intoxicated.

Police transported George to the hospital, and a warrant was issued to draw his blood for testing.

Police said they were told by a doctor that the victim would need surgery to fix a cut on his eye, and he would need several stitches above the eye. The victim was in and out of consciousness when an officer was there, according to the report.

George faces charge of felonious assault and OVI. He pleaded not guilty to the charges on Thursday, and bond was set at $25,000 on the condition that he have no contact with the alleged victim.