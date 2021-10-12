Warren man facing felonious assault charge following fight at Champion bar

Dorian Williamson is facing felonious assault charges out of Champion

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Warren is facing charges after police say he was thrown out of a bar and then cut one of the bouncers with a beer bottle.

Officers were called about 1:21 a.m. Saturday to a fight in front of the Beach House Bar on Mahoning Avenue.

According to a police report, Dorian Williamson, Jr., 24, was asked to leave the bar because of his behavior. When he refused, a bouncer walked toward him and Williamson hit the man on the head with a beer bottle, the report stated.

The struggle between Williamson and the bouncer spilled out the back door. Williamson was able to break away and that’s when he threw a beer bottle at the other bouncer, cutting his arm, according to a police report.

Witnesses said Williamson threatened to come back to the bar and shoot it up, according to the police report.

Williamson was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on a felonious assault charge. The bouncer was treated at a local hospital.

Williamson pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Tuesday, and bond was set at $2,500. He is scheduled to be back in court on Nov. 2.

