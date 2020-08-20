Warren man facing federal weapons charges after traffic stop

Dozie Blackmon was also one of 23 people cited for attending a memorial gathering for a murder victim in April

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man has been detained by a federal magistrate after a complaint was unsealed against him this week on weapons charges.

Dozie Blackmon, 31, is charged with being a person convicted of domestic violence in possession of a firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Blackmon was ordered to be held Thursday by U.S. Magistrate Judge Carmen E. Henderson, pending a detention hearing.

Blackmon was charged after a July 28 arrest when he was pulled over by Warren police for having a faded temporary tag, an affidavit in the case said.

Blackmon seemed very nervous when talking with police and kept reaching toward his right side, the affidavit said.

The affidavit said Blackmon refused several times to answer when asked if there was a gun in the car until he was taken out and handcuffed.

Police found a 9mm semiautomatic handgun in the car that had an extended magazine with 30 rounds inside, the affidavit said.

Blackmon was also wanted on a warrant for violating the governor’s order against large gatherings because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He was one of 23 people cited for attending a memorial gathering on Kenner’s Avenue April 11 for a murder victim.

Blackmon is prohibited from owning or benching a firearm because of several prior convictions in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court, including a first-degree felony aggravated robbery in 2008, a fourth-degree felony domestic violence in 2009 and a second-degree felony attempted aggravated burglary in 2017.

He also has a misdemeanor domestic violence conviction in 2008 from Warren Municipal Court, the affidavit said.

Court records do not yet show a new court date for Blackmon.

