WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man is facing charges of compelling prostitution.

A Trumbull County grand jury indicted 42-year-old Joel Johnson on the two charges for crimes that allegedly happened in March of 2017.

According to the indictment, Johnson paid a minor to engage in sex for hire.

Johnson was booked into the jail Thursday and released Friday on a $10,000 bond.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.