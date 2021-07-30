Warren man facing charges after high-speed police chase

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police say a man who sped off in his car and tried to run away from them was arrested and is facing charges.

Police tried to pull over a driver for not using a turn signal at Oak Knoll and Youngstown Road just after 2 a.m. Friday, according to a report.

Officers said the driver, 29-year-old Brandon Johnson, pulled into a parking lot but parked with the driver’s side door pinned against a trash can so officers couldn’t come up to the window.

An officer ordered Johnson and his passenger to show their hands, at which point he sped off, police said.

Police chased Johnson, who they said was speeding and going through stop signs.

The car eventually stopped somewhere and Johnson got out, running.

Police later found him on East Avenue and said his arms were bleeding and he had grass stains on his pants, so they knew he “was not walking down the street enjoying the night.”

Johnson would not tell them who he was but his passenger identified him, officers said.

Police said Johnson claimed he was not the one driving, even though the passenger said he was.

Johnson refused to get into the police cruiser and was not cooperating with officers, according to the report.

Police said he seemed to be under the influence.

After about 20 minutes of reasoning with him, officers put Johnson into the cruiser and took him to the sheriff’s office.

He’s facing charges of assault, falsification, failure to comply and obstructing official business.