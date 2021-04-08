Warren man facing charges, accused of shooting at home

Two victims told police the man had been making threats before the shooting

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man is facing felonious assault charges after a man and woman reported that he fired a gun toward the house they were in.

Just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers reported hearing three gunshots. They were later sent to the 1200 block of Belle St. SE, where shots had been reportedly fired toward a house.

According to a police report, officers talked to a man and woman who reported that Christopher Bunch, 30, had driven by and fired the shots. They said he had been making threats before the shooting.

Police said while talking to one of the victims, Bunch messaged him several “target emojis.”

Officers didn’t find any bullet holes in the house or shell casings in the area, according to the report. They did find Bunch at his home, and said his vehicle was still warm and there was a shell casing in the bed of his truck.

Police arrested Bunch and took him to the Trumbull County Jail, where he’s being held without bond. Bunch pleaded not guilty to the charges Wednesday, according to court records.

Two .22-caliber pistols were seized for safekeeping, according to the report.