Warren man faces sentencing judge for parole violation

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man accused of failing to report to his parole officer more than a year ago has been arrested and appeared in front of the same judge who sentenced him to prison almost six years ago.

John D. Wilson pleaded not guilty to an escape charge. He was indicted on that charge in July 2019.

Prosecutors say two months prior, Wilson failed to check in with his parole officer. According to records from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections, he had just been released from prison three months before that.

At his arraignment Thursday, Wilson apologized to Judge Peter Kontos and said he’s turned his life around since he’s been out of the penitentiary.

“I apologize for not reporting to the my parole officer. The house I was staying at was my brothers, and we got into a conflict and I just kinda, you see, I just wanted to let you know I’ve been doing the right thing since I’ve been home from the time you sentenced me,” Wilson said.

Wilson was sentenced to five years in prison and three years supervised release stemming from a 2013 burglary conviction.