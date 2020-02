The suspect, 20-year-old William Stanley, was arrested Friday following an interview with police

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man is facing rape and resisting arrest charges.

The suspect, 20-year-old William Stanley, was arrested Friday following an interview with police.

A police report did not list details on the allegations. The victim is a 30-year-old man, according to court records.

Stanley is scheduled to appear in court this afternoon.