Local News

Warren man faces federal drug charges, officials say

Wesson is also charged with being a felon in possession of several guns

By:

Posted: May 25, 2019 08:28 PM EDT

Updated: May 25, 2019 08:28 PM EDT

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - A Warren man was indicted in federal court this week for federal drug charges.

According to court documents, investigators raided Devontae Wesson's home on Ferndale Avenue Southwest on Nov. 29.

Prosecutors said he had large quantities of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine. They also found about $50,000 in cash.

Wesson is also charged with being a felon in possession of several guns. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories