Warren man faces federal drug charges, officials say

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - A Warren man was indicted in federal court this week for federal drug charges.

According to court documents, investigators raided Devontae Wesson's home on Ferndale Avenue Southwest on Nov. 29.

Prosecutors said he had large quantities of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine. They also found about $50,000 in cash.

Wesson is also charged with being a felon in possession of several guns.