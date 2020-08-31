Warren man faces charges after police say he threw gun out car window during chase

Police said when he got to the jail, staff members found weed hiding near his genitals

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man was arrested after police say he threw a gun out of his SUV window while leading police on a chase Friday afternoon.

According to a police report, officers responded to the 2000 block of Clermont Ave. NE for a woman screaming for help inside of a home.

When police got there, they saw a man in a Ford Explorer pull out of the driveway and head south on Clermont. When police turned around to catch up, they said the driver sped off.

Police eventually stopped the SUV at the intersection of Bonnie Brae Avenue and Elm Road.

When asked what happened, the driver, identified as 27-year-old Tre Vaughn Walker, told police he got into an argument with his girlfriend and was just trying to leave.

The police report said Walker was asked to step out of the car and was detained while officers investigated the possible domestic situation.

According to the police report, officers said Walker has a history of carrying a gun, running from police and throwing weapons from cars.

In the 1900 block of Bonnie Brae, police said a kid found a gun on the sidewalk in front of a house. Security video from the house shows Walker toss the gun out of the window while driving by, the report says.

When asked if he had any drugs on him, Walker told police there was weed in his pants pocket.

At the Trumbull County Jail, corrections officers said Walker was also hiding marijuana near his genitals.

He faces charges of tampering with evidence, carrying concealed weapons and illegal conveyance of weapons or prohibited items onto grounds of a detention facility.

More stories from WKBN.com: