Warren man faces 73 charges, including rape, in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Warren is facing 73 charges, 33 of which are rape charges, in connection to the sexual assault of three relatives.

Dustin Ruiter, 44, was secretly indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury on 33 counts of sexual battery, 33 counts of rape, 6 counts of gross sexual imposition and 1 count of attempted rape.

Prosecutors say Ruiter sexually assaulted three teens over a two-year period.

Ruiter appeared in Mahoning County Court Wednesday where he was denied bond. A trial is set for January.

If convicted, Ruiter faces life in prison on the multiple charges.