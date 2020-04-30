Warren man enters guilty plea in standoff case involving woman and child

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man accused of holding a woman and her children hostage inside an apartment in Warren pleaded guilty Thursday to several charges.

Shawn Riley, 25, pleaded guilty in Trumbull County Court to 16 charges including attempted murder and aggravated burglary.

Riley was arrested in August after police were called the Highland Terrace complex on Lane Drive on reports of a domestic dispute.

Officers heard a woman screaming when they got there and learned Riley was holding a knife. Three of the women’s children were with her at the time.

Officers backed off when they could not get inside and saw Riley holding a knife to the woman. They called the Mahoning Valley Crisis Response Team, which responded with two armored vehicles.

During the course of the four-hour standoff, the children were released one-by-one.

Negotiators with CRT managed to convince Riley to allow the woman to leave as well and surrender.