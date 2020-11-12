Warren man dumped white powder out car window during police chase, report says

Police said it started after the driver went through a stop sign

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a man after they say he got rid of white powder during a car chase Wednesday night.

An officer said he saw a driver go through a stop sign at Union Street and Nevada Avenue just before 11:30 p.m.

The officer followed the car, which was going at a slow speed, and tried pulling the driver over, but said the driver wouldn’t stop.

As the car went along, police said the driver started dumping a white powder out of the window.

Police said the driver pulled into the parking lot of Fast Lane on W. Market Street, then tried to get out of the lot and back onto the road, nearly hitting a car in the process.

The officer said he followed the car, which was traveling about 55 miles per hour at this point, to Avon Oaks on Southern Boulevard, where the driver made an abrupt turn and stopped.

The officer went up to the driver, identified as 36-year-old William Duncan, who immediately got out of the car and put his hands up, according to a report. Police ordered him to the ground and arrested him.

Police found a hypodermic syringe in the car, according to the report.

Duncan faces a charge of failure to comply.