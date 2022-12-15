WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren man is facing a vandalism charge after police investigated a rock thrown through a glass door to the police department’s lobby.

It happened just before 11 a.m. Tuesday.

According to a police report, a detective who was in the building at the time heard a loud noise and looked out of the windows, seeing a man wearing a face mask carrying bags walking away from the area. At the same time, officers were informed that someone had thrown a rock through a glass door, and officers pointed out a man — later identified as 20-year-old Jason Kirksey — who was walking down Franklin Street.

Police said when they approached Kirksey, he dropped something out of his pocket onto the ground nearby and then ran away, dropping the bags he was carrying.

According to the report, officers caught up with Kirksey near a veterans’ building, and he was ordered to the ground by an officer with a stun gun.

Police said they found a rock, similar in color to the one that was thrown through the glass, near the bags that Kirksey had dropped. They said the bags contained clothing and other items.

Kirksey pleaded not guilty to the charge on Wednesday.