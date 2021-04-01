Warren man charged with threatening federal employee

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren man free on bond for threatening to kill a police officer was arraigned Thursday in federal court on a charge of threatening a federal employee.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Carmen E. Henderson ruled that Anthony Wilson, 34, be held in detention pending a hearing following his arraignment in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio on a count of threatening a federal employee.

Wilson was booked into the Mahoning County jail on the charge before his arraignment. He was already free on bond, an affidavit in his criminal case said, for threatening to “kill a cop” March 4 while he was at the Bazetta Police Department. He is charged with a fifth degree felony charge of aggravated menacing in that case, court records show.

The affidavit in his federal case said Wilson was receiving social security supplemental income from the Social Security Administration because of a disability until November when his benefits were discontinued after the SSA determined he was no longer disabled.

Wilson appealed the decision in January and was told he would have to get more medical tests in Columbus.

Wilson called the employee handling his case on March 19 and told her he was moving out of the state and did not want to see an examiner in Ohio, the affidavit said.

When the employee returned to work on March 22 after a weekend off, she discovered 15 messages on her government-issued cell phone, all from Wilson, and six of those messages contained threats, the affidavit said.

One of the messages said, “I will drag you people into the street and [expletive] execute you,” the affidavit said.

He also threatened to bring a rifle to the employee’s office in another message, the affidavit said.

On Tuesday, federal agents tried to interview Wilson at his Warren apartment but he refused to open the door, talking to agents through a window, the affidavit said. Wilson told the agents he thought he was being harassed by the SSA, the affidavit said.

The affidavit does not say how or when Wilson was ultimately arrested.

Court records show that twice Wilson was charged with menacing by stalking, a fourth degree misdemeanor, and both times pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.