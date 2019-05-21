Warren man charged with selling heroin, cocaine

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - A Trumbull County grand jury indicted a Warren man on drug trafficking charges.

Christopher Lee Scott, 30, is charged with three counts of trafficking in cocaine, two counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and one count of trafficking in heroin.

According to the indictment, the crimes happened in March of 2019.

Scott pleaded not guilty to the charges in court on Tuesday. He also posted the $5,000 bond.

He's due in court again on June 10.