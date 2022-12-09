WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A warren man is behind bars after he was accused of rape.

Devin Rosenberg, 32, is charged with one count of rape.

According to a police report, a woman called officers on Aug. 24, to report that Rosenberg came to her house uninvited and began a verbal argument. While officers were there, she also told them that Rosenberg physically and sexually assaulted her the day before.

The woman told police he punched her in the face, and police say they noticed a bruise above her eye. Reports state that a child was present at the time and witnessed both the sexual assault and physical assault.

Police gathered some articles of clothing as evidence. On Oct. 28, a warrant was issued for Rosenberg.

On Nov. 30, officers were called to the BP gas station on Belmont Avenue where they found Rosenberg and placed him under arrest.

Rosenberg was booked into the Trumbull County Jail. He was arraigned on Dec. 1 and pleaded not guilty. His $30,000 bond was reduced to $15,000 and his case was bound over to a grand jury.