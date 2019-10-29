Warren man charged with publicly exposing himself twice within two days, police say

This is not the first time that Shannon has faced public indecency charges

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man charged with publicly exposing himself twice within two days was arrested on Tuesday.

The first incident happened around 1:10 p.m. Thursday. According to the report, a woman told police that she was walking along Monroe Street when she saw a man standing next to the dumpsters with his genitals exposed.

Investigators said they reviewed surveillance video and identified the suspect as 32-year-old Eric Shannon, of Warren.

On Saturday, an employee at North Road Coin Laundry told police that a man was inappropriately touching himself in front of her.

Shannon was identified as the suspect in that case as well, the report said.

This is not the first time that he has faced public indecency charges.

In March of 2018, Shannon was charged after he was accused of touching himself inappropriately in front of Schwebel’s in Warren

He was also arrested on the same charges after 2017 reports that he flashed his genitals at several places in the city.

Shannon is set to appear in court on the charges Wednesday afternoon.