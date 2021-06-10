Warren man charged with leaving 1-year-old home alone

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man faces child endangering charges after police say he left a one-year-old home alone.

The investigation started Wednesday after a caller said she saw a Facebook post from a woman complaining that her child’s father, identified as Brett Rodgers, left their one-year-old home alone.

Officers then went to the 2000 block of N. Feederle Drive and spoke to the mother, who said she was shopping in Walmart while Rodgers was in the car with their child and newly adopted dog.

According to the report, the mother was in the store for about 40 minutes. At some point, the mother said Rodgers called her and asked how long she would be in the store.

When she came out, the woman told police that Rodgers had already left. When he came back to get her, the report said Rodgers left the one-year-old and the dog home alone.

The report said Rodgers admitted to leaving the child alone and that it was a bad idea.

Officers said the child appeared to be OK and was sleeping in a crib upstairs.

According to the report, the apartment was in disarray and officers found a pill and a rolled-up $5 bill on the TV stand.

Rodgers was arrested on child endangering charges.