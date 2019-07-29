Warren man charged with hurting 2-month-old sentenced to 8 years in prison

Medical staff at Akron Children's Hospital said the baby was bleeding from its brain

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man charged with severely hurting his 2-month-old son was sentenced in court Monday morning.

Charles Ellis, 36, will spend eight years in jail on two counts of child endangering.

Prosecutors said he hurt the child in January 2018. Then in August 2018, he was arrested and charged with felonious assault and child endangering.

He pleaded guilty in May 2019.

The injury was discovered by medical staff at Akron Children’s Hospital. They said the baby was bleeding from its brain.

“The child was life-flighted to Akron Children’s main campus in Akron, diagnosed with head injuries and injuries to the neck that were consistent with the rapid acceleration/deceleration injuries such as shaking,” said Asst. Prosecutor Diane Barber.

Prosecutors said doctors also found the child had healing rib fractures that were 7-14 days old.

“He indicated initially during his interview that he handled the child ‘mad’ on one occasion,” Barber said.

It’s still unknown the lasting impact those injuries will have on the child. Prosecutors say doctors won’t know if he’s missing any developmental milestones until he turns two.

In court Monday morning, the boy’s aunt spoke out on his behalf.

“I just hope that he never has the opportunity to be put in the hands of anybody that will neglect him and not do their job to love and protect,” she said.

“You can always set your baby down and walk away if you’re angry,” Barber said.