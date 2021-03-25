Warren man charged with coming at another man, swinging fists with knife in hand

A witness said the 77-year-old walked in with what looked like a box cutter and started swinging at the man

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police arrested a 77-year-old man who they say attacked another man, swinging his fists with a knife in his hand.

Police responded to a fight between several people in the 700 block of Buckeye St. NW around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

A witness told officers she and a man were at an apartment when a woman, whom the man does not get along with, showed up.

The witness said the woman left and came back with her father, Charles Williams. The witness said Williams walked in with what looked like a box cutter and started swinging at the man.

The man pushed a folding table or chair against Williams to stop him and he was able to get away, the witness said.

Police said the man was left with a couple of gashes in his hand.

When officers went to talk with Williams, he admitted to being at the apartment but said nothing happened, according to a police report.

Police asked if he had a knife on him and Williams said no, but officers said they found a pocketknife-type tool in his pocket.

Williams is facing a felonious assault charge.