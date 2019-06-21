Warren man charged with beating woman in front of her kids

Kashaun Williams is charged with felonious assault, kidnapping, domestic violence and endangering children

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted a Warren on charges that he severely beat a woman at her home.

The secret indictment charges Kashaun Williams with felonious assault, kidnapping, domestic violence and endangering children.

The charges stem from an incident on May 25 at a Warren home. Police said he beat a woman in front of her two children.

The indictment calls Williams a repeat violent offender.

He was convicted of animal cruelty in 2015 after he beat his dog with a chunk of concrete.

In 2017, he was convicted of assaulting another inmate at the Trumbull County Jail.

He’s currently being held in the Trumbull County Jail on $250,000 bond.