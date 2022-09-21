YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren man is expected to be arraigned today in municipal court on charges he assaulted a paramedic early Tuesday morning.

Billy Jarrett, 58, is currently in the Mahoning County jail on a fourth degree felony charge of assault and a misdemeanor count of obstructing official business.

Reports said paramedics for American Medical Response were called about 2:35 a.m. Tuesday to the Ford Nature Center in the 1700 block of Volney Road for an overdose. When they arrived, reports said they found Jarrett, who told paramedics he wanted to go to the hospital.

Reports said as paramedics were strapping Jarrett into a gurney in the ambulance one of them noticed a hospital band on his wrist and tried to cut it off. Jarrett then swung his arms and punched a paramedic in the face several times and pinned her to the gurney before the attack stopped.

The paramedic had cuts under her eyes as well as a bruise, reports said.

Jarrett was first examined at St. Elizabeth Health Center before he was taken to jail.