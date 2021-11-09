Warren man charged following nude photo investigation

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man is facing sex charges following an investigation in Warren.

Ryan Graves-Meadows, 29, was arrested on a charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles on Saturday afternoon. He was picked up on a warrant and taken to the Trumbull County Jail.

According to reports, police began investigating after receiving a call from someone who saw pictures of Graves-Meadows’ genitals on a 15-year-old girl’s phone. That call was taken on May 17.

Graves-Meadows pleaded not guilty to the charge in Warren Municipal Court on Monday. He’s scheduled to appear in court again at 1:30 p.m. December 6.