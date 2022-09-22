YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An indictment unsealed Thursday in federal court charges a Warren man with selling drugs from March 2021 until this February.

Christopher Bufford, 37, faces a 23-count indictment on charges of possession with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine.

The indictment was filed Sept. 15 in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio and unsealed Thursday. He is expected to be arraigned later Thursday.

The indictment does not offer many details but accuses Bufford of selling drugs between March 18, 2021, and Feb. 8.

The indictment also asks the court to seize $3,444 cash that was the profit from illegal drug sales.