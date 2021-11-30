Warren man charged after police say he hit 2 houses

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren man faces several charges after police said he drove into two houses early Tuesday morning.

Cody Kale pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Tuesday morning. Charges include hit-and-run and failure to control his car.

Police said Kale drove into two houses, one of them twice as well as two parked cars. It happened on Dana Street near Elm Road.

The police report shows Kale tried leaving the scene but two men stopped him. A neighbor called 911.

“We just had somebody come and ram into our house and then keep coming down the road and finally he, my fiancé and my neighbor got him to get out of the truck after they had to bring a bat outside,” the caller told dispatch.

Police said a woman with Kale walked away from the scene. Emergency responders found minor damage to the home.

Kale is due back in Warren Municipal Court in January.