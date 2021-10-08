Warren man caught with drugs while riding moped receives federal prison sentence

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren man who was charged in federal court after Howland police found drugs underneath the seat of his moped was sentenced Thursday to 37 months in prison.

U.S. Judge Sara Lioi handed down the sentence in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to Jamall Jackson, 36, of Kenilworth Avenue SE, on charges of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Jackson pleaded guilty June 23 to the charges, which stem from a Sept. 23, 2020, arrest by Howland police.

A sentencing memorandum in the case said Jackson was pulled over by Howland police while driving a moped for a traffic violation as well as a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer. The memorandum does not give an exact location for the traffic stop.

Police noticed three bags underneath the seat of the moped while they were getting ready to impound it and Jackson told them he had three bags underneath the seat, “two little and one small.”

A federal grand jury indicted him in March.