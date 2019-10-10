Warren man, caught on wiretap complaining about drugs, gets prison sentence

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren man caught on a federal wiretap saying he wanted to send back several kilograms of cocaine to the person who supplied it to him was sentenced this week to over three years in federal prison.

Judge Solomon Oliver Jr. Wednesday in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio handed down the sentence of 38 months to Nicki L. Warfield, 43.

Warfield was charged in April, along with two other people, for supplying quantities of cocaine to other people to be sold in the Youngstown and Warren areas.

He pleaded guilty May 28 to a single charge of conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine and cocaine base.

Prosecutors said in an affidavit that Warfield was caught on federal wiretaps at least seven times discussing drug transactions.

In a couple of the conversations, Warfield was talking to a person known only as “The Supplier” about returning some of the cocaine he was given to sell to others because some of the cocaine that was supposed to be sold as crack cocaine was “coming up raw,” or not cooked into crack cocaine.

The reason Warfield was upset was because the undercooking of the cocaine threw the weight of the drugs off, which can affect how the drugs were packaged and sold. The Supplier said he would return the cocaine and seemed to agree with Warfield.

It is unclear from the affidavit if the cocaine was ever returned. On the last conversation in the affidavit, Warfield said he and another unnamed person he was in business with were thinking of doing business with someone else. The Supplier suggested they set up a meeting. It is unclear if that meeting ever took place.

Another person was caught on a wiretap texting the supplier during her daughter’s basketball tournament, the affidavit said.