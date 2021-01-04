Warren man asks federal judge to quash search warrant in gun case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An attorney for a Warren man facing a federal gun charge asked a judge to bar prosecutors from introducing in court the gun they say he was found with.

Nathan Ray, attorney for Yaumbrail Jones, 26, filed a suppression motion Thursday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio. He asked U.S. Judge Benita Y. Pearson to suppress any evidence found when Warren police illegally searched the Fifth Street apartment where Jones was found.

Jones was indicted Nov. 16 on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm after Warren police found a semiautomatic rifle under a bed in the apartment.

Jones is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2014 conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for felonious assault. At the time, he was sentenced to four years in prison but skipped his report date for prison.

He was arrested about a year later by Youngstown police after they answered a gunfire call on the east side. During that arrest, police found two guns and reports said Jones told police one of the guns was his.

He was given an additional year in prison in that case on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm that ran concurrent to the felonious assault charge.

Jones has a pending escape charge in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court because of a parole violation filed by the Adult Parole Authority in his felonious assault case.

Ray’s motion said Warren police were called Aug. 17 and 18 to the Fifth Street apartment by a woman who said Jones was assaulting her.

Both times police were there, Jones was gone but the woman described the car Jones was driving and told police he had a gun in the car with him.

On Aug. 20, police returned to the apartment and saw a car that matched the description of the car Jones was reported to be driving.

They knocked on the door and asked a woman if Jones was inside the apartment, the motion said. The woman said there was a man in the bedroom but she did not know who the man was.

Police asked the man to come out of the bedroom but he refused, so officers went in and found Jones, the motion said.

Underneath the mattress, police found the rifle, the motion said. Police also found some drugs and drug paraphernalia, the motion said.

After they found Jones, they asked for a search warrant for the apartment and the car.

Ray said officers should not have been able to search the apartment without a warrant because they did not have enough information to have a reasonable belief that Jones was inside the apartment. The motion said the officers never tried to confirm Jones lived there and the two previous times they were at the apartment, Jones was not there.

Police either need a warrant or a reasonable belief that the person they are looking for is inside in order to enter, the motion said.

Also, any evidence found after police were granted came from the illegal entry and search of the apartment, the motion said. Although they were granted a warrant after they found Jones, that warrant should be void because the information used in the affidavit was gained from the illegal entry and search, the motion said.

Prosecutors have yet to respond to the motion.

Jones is currently being held in federal custody.