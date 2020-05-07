Warren man arrested on gun, drug charges following traffic stop

Police say the suspect asked for his rolling tray back, saying it was expensive

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man was arrested on drug and firearms charges following a traffic stop.

According to a police report, De’Vonte Jackson, 21, was a passenger inside a car that was pulled over Wednesday night after the driver ran a stop sign at the intersection of Parkman and Palmyra roads.

During the stop, police say Jackson told officers he had a gun, which was located in the map pocket of the car. Officers asked Jackson if he had a CCW permit, and Jackson told them he did not but that he was “open carrying,” according to the report.

Police said they explained to Jackson that is not what open carrying is and informed him that is was mishandling a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Police searched the car and said they found marijuana, a cigar roller, a rolling tray and three bottles of an unknown liquid.

Officers said Jackson told them that the rolling tray was his but not the marijuana. He said he wanted the rolling tray back because it was expensive, the report stated.

When questioned about what the liquid, police say Jackson told them, “I ain’t even going to lie, it’s Promethazine.”

The liquid will be sent out for testing, according to the police report.