WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man was arrested after police say they found drugs in his car.

Arbie Murray, 26, of Niles was illegally parked Tuesday during a parking ban when police attempted to pull him over, reports said.

Murray exited his car and ran from officers but was quickly detained, according to reports.

Police searched his car and found 5.8 grams of suspected heroin and marijuana, a digital scale and other drug paraphernalia.

According to reports and court records, Murray had multiple warrants and charges out of other jurisdictions.

He was charged with obstructing official business and drug paraphernalia in the Warren arrest. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Wednesday.

He is due back court Feb. 8.