Warren man arrested on charge of having nude photos of teen girl

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police arrested a man accused of having nude pictures of a teen girl on his phone.

Christan Roberts, 39, is charged with illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material or performance. He was arrested on a warrant Wednesday.

The original report was taken April 12.

The 16-year-old girl’s family members told police that a man who lived down the street, Roberts, was having sex with her and the pair had been messaging sexual photos back and forth.

They said the girl ran away and Roberts picked her up, according to a police report.