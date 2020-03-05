Warren man arrested in connection with federal drug trafficking case

Investigators traced the drugs from Mexico to several places in the United States, according to an indictment

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Warren was arrested Tuesday and is facing federal charges surrounding a drug trafficking operation spanning into several states from Mexico.

Officers converged on a house in the 1400 block of Edgewood St. NE Tuesday where Jermaine Jones, 42, was arrested.

According to a federal indictment, Jones and others conspired to distribute cocaine, heroin and fentanyl in the area between August of 2018 and January 2020.

Undercover agents conducted drug buys and monitored shipments from Mexico to Ohio and several other states including Louisiana, New York, Georgia and Arizona.

The ring leader, Julian Aguirre-Aguirre, aka El Chocolate, led the organization from Mexico and supplied hundreds of kilograms of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl to others to distribute and sell, according to the indictment.

The drugs were sent to locations through domestic shipping carriers and semi-trucks. Money was also transferred across the United States/Mexico border.

Aguirre-Aguirre worked with others in the organization, including Cesar Perpuly, Delmer Perpuly, Ulises Perpuly to coordinate the shipments.

The drugs were then distributed to lower-level dealers, including Jones, who then sold the drugs locally.

Jones is facing several charges including conspiracy to distribute and possession, and use of a communications facility to facilitate a felony drug offense.

Jones was arraigned Tuesday. Another detention hearing is scheduled for Monday, March 6.

All those named in the indictment include the following:

Julian Aguirre-Aguirre, aka Chocolate, aka Doc

Delmer Perpuly, aka Amigo

Ulises Perpuly

Cesar Perpuly

Leonardo Bustamante, aka Compadre

Paul Ayala

Herman L. Fletcher, aka Lee

Nelson L. Becton, aka Nelly

Iran Honore

Tyrone Vickers

Arvis Spears

Kevin Twymon

Demond Proctor

Edward Pickett

Torrey Swain

Damione Law

Jeffrey Chappell, Jr.

Anthonie Williams

Jermaine Davis

Jermaine Jones

Jones is also the owner of Centerfield Automotive and Body Shop on Mahoning Avenue in Warren. According to his business filing with the state, the business has been operating since 2017.