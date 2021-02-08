Warren man arrested following weekend crash in Liberty Twp.

Damien Binion is charged with several criminal offenses

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man is facing a number of charges after running from police over the weekend.

Damien Binion is charged with several criminal offenses, including aggravated menacing, failure to comply, and inducing panic.

Binion is accused of damaging his ex-girlfriend’s car in Girard, threatening police officers, and taking off before crashing in Liberty Township.

The crash happened on Pleasant Valley Road.

Officers say Binion crashed the car into a tree and then ran from the scene and into someone’s home on nearby Anderson Morris Road.

Law enforcement blocked off the road as a precaution.

According to a police report, Binion eventually came out of the house complaining of injuries he received in the crash. He was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.