Warren man arrested following fight with woman

City police arrested a man Friday after they say he attacked a woman inside her home

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – City police arrested a man Saturday after they say he attacked a woman inside her home and threatened to kill her.

According to a police report, 25-year-old Christopher Botley terrorized a woman inside a house in the 300 block of Lane Drive SW.

Officers were called to the house at about 12:08 a.m. after they say Botley hit a woman in her mouth and choked her, all while the woman’s children were home, the report stated.

Botley was picked up near Fourth Street and Lane Drive. He was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on charges of domestic violence.