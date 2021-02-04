Warren man arrested, facing burglary charges and assault on Liberty officer

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man is facing several charges after police say assaulted a police officer and went inside a woman’s home uninvited.

According to a police report, officers were called about 3:08 p.m. Tuesday to a home on Ventura Drive where they came in contact with 32-year-old William Dorsey.

When officers arrived, they say they found Dorsey peering into the front window of the house.

Officers questioned Dorsey but say he become agitated and began yelling at the resident of the house saying that he would “skewer” the woman and her kids, according to the report.

As officers were attempting to arrest Dorsey, they say he became combative and elbowed an officer in the chest.

The woman yelled out to officers that Dorsey had come inside her home without permission.

Dorsey was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on charges of burglary and assault on a police officer.