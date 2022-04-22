WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man convicted on pornography charges involving a minor was arrested again.

Christopher Rosier, 38, of Warren, was arrested Thursday on charges of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

Charges were filed against him in March.

Rosier was arraigned Friday when he entered a not guilty plea. Bond was set at $5,000. A hearing is set for April 29 in the case.

Rosier was convicted in 2014 on five counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and 14 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor in connection to a 2013 case. He was sentenced to 12 months on each count to be served concurrently and must register as a sex offender or child victim offender.