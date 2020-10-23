Warren man arrested after pulling knife on man and trying to run from officers, police say

The victim said the man showed up at his house, pulled a knife on him and held it to his neck

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police arrested a man who they say pulled a knife on someone, then tried to run from officers.

A man called police around 3:30 a.m. to report 25-year-old Jaqwan Johnson was damaging his car again. Police said they had gotten several calls throughout the night about Johnson.

When officers got there, they saw Johnson walking on Southern Boulevard NW. They said when he saw them, he started running.

Police followed him and were able to catch him several houses down.

The man who called police said he has a protection order against Johnson, but Johnson showed up at his house. Trying to be cordial, the man said he asked Johnson what he needed and Johnson asked for a couple of things, including a phone charger.

The man said Johnson then started threatening him so the man grabbed Johnson and told him to get out of the house.

Johnson pulled a knife on the man and held it to his neck, according to a police report. Officers said the man wasn’t seriously hurt, but he did have a small cut on his chest.

The man told police after Johnson pulled the knife on him, he grabbed a gun and pointed it at Johnson to get him to leave.

Johnson was arrested and is facing a charge of felonious assault.

