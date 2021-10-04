Warren man arrested after police say gunshot was fired in a home

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren man was arrested after officers said he discharged a firearm into a home on Saturday.

Police were called just after 10 p.m. to a home on the 3000 block of Lancer Ct. for loud music and a shot fired. The caller told police they believed someone was shot inside the apartment.

Upon arrival, police said Nathan Johnson, 24, answered the door. Through the window, officers saw Johnson take a gun from the kitchen and placed it in the hot water and furnace room inside the home.

After entering the home, police saw two teenage children also in the home looking scared. Officers asked the victim if she owned a gun and if a gun was in the home and she said no.

Officers retrieved the gun from on top of the hot water tank and removed a round from the chamber and several more from the magazine.

The victim told police that Johnson was the father to two of her other children and that Johnson arrived on scene to fight her boyfriend and told her that he was going to shoot her boyfriend.

She told police he started to wave the gun around in the living room when the gun accidentally discharged. She told the police he then shoved her against the wall and put the gun to her head and threatened her life.

According to the report, the victim told police that if they had not arrived when they did, she believed Johnson was going to kill her.

Officers recovered 10 rounds of 9mm ammunition from Johnson’s pocket and a spent shell casing on the living room floor. They also located five more rounds of the same ammunition on the driver’s seat of Johnson’s vehicle and a single round on the bedroom floor.

Johnson was arrested on charges of domestic violence, discharging firearms in the city limits, criminal trespass and tampering with evidence. He’s being held in the Trumbull County jail without bond.