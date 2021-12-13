WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren man was arrested after police said they found a loaded gun with a round in the chamber in his vehicle.

Warren police stopped Kyson Fambro, 21, in the 3000 block of Lancer Court NE after responding to a different call at an apartment complex.

Officers noticed Fambro and the driver fumbling around in their vehicle and were concerned they were hiding a firearm.

Fambro and the passenger pretended to be asleep, according to the report.

The officer said when he told the occupants to put their hands up, the driver complied but Fambro did not and that neither would tell the officer why they were there.

Officers detained both and patted them down. Officers recovered a small bag of marijuana on Fambro, according to the report.

Officers searched the vehicle and said they found a Glock 19 with an extended magazine that was loaded with a round in the chamber.

Officers arrested Fambro and charged him with having weapons under disability and carrying a concealed weapon.