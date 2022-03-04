WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a Federal Street NW man was about to be let go by police after he was found passed out early Friday at an East Market Street gas station. Instead, the report states he was booked into the Trumbull County Jail after he became belligerent after refusing to accept several citations.

Ryan Morris, 37, was booked into the jail on a charge of obstructing official business about 12:40 a.m. Friday at a 4000 East Market St. gas station.

Reports said an officer was at the gas station when someone told him of a car that had been in the parking lot for over 30 minutes and no one was moving inside the car.

The officer walked over to the car and saw Morris asleep in the driver’s seat, reports said. Reports said the officer knocked on the window and later shook Morris by the shoulder, but he did not wake up.

Morris woke up after the officer took his keys, and the officer reported that Morris smelled heavily of alcohol. Reports said Morris told police he was at a different gas station to pick up a friend.

In the cupholder was a cup that had a liquid that smelled of alcohol, and after Morris was put in a cruiser, police found three pills on the floor of the back seat, reports said. Police said an additional pill was also found on Morris.

Inside the car, police also found $3,168 cash.

Morris was told that he would be issued a citation for operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, but he refused to take a blood or breath test, reports said.

When told he would be cited for OVI and driving under suspension charges, Morris refused to take his citations, reports said, and when he was told he needed them for his court date, he became “belligerent.”

He was then cuffed and taken to the jail.