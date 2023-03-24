WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man was arrested after police say his toddler son was found naked outside in the rain.

Richard Chatfield, 32, is charged with child endangering and obstructing official business.

According to a police report, officers were called when a 23-month-old boy was found in the road on Martin Luther King Blvd. SW and Risher Rd. SW around 7:42 a.m. Wednesday.

When police arrived, they saw Chatfield at the intersection and he said he was looking for his son, the report stated.

The child had already been found and was at a nearby home. The people who found the child said he was in front of their house, naked and it was roughly 42 degrees outside and drizzling rain.

Officers and an ambulance went to that home to check on the child. While there, police say Chatfield was becoming upset when they were asking him questions about the child.

The report says he became angry when they told him they were taking the child to the hospital to get checked out. He began to walk away and officers asked him to stop because he was being arrested, then he took off running, the report said.

The report says he “ran out of his flip flops” northbound on Martin Luther King Blvd. then ran east on Steel Street, SW. but shortly ran out of breath and laid on the ground. Officers put him in handcuffs and let him catch his breath.

Chatfield was arraigned Thursday and pleaded not guilty. He is set for pretrial on May 3.