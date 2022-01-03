WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — An Ogden Avenue NW man is in the Trumbull County jail after reports said officers investigating an earlier call about midnight Sunday found a gun in a car he was in.

Robert Travis III, 24, is expected to be arraigned later Monday in municipal court on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying concealed weapons, aggravated menacing, driving under suspension and possession of a defaced firearm.

Travis was arrested in the parking lot of the Parkman Road NW McDonald’s after a man in the 1300 block of Oak Street SW called police and said Travis pointed a gun at him as the two drove by each other near the victim’s house.

Someone from the house followed the car Travis was driving to the McDonald’s and police also went there. As officers arrived, the car pulled out of the parking lot but was stopped in the 1500 block of Parkman Road NW by police.

A .357-Magnum revolver was found underneath the driver’s seat wrapped in a towel, reports said. Police also found some suspected crack cocaine in the cup holder, reports said.

A passenger was released “under investigation,” reports said.