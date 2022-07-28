WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man is behind bars after police say he beat a woman with a gun.

Marcus Lowery, 26, was charged with felonious assault and carrying a concealed weapon.

According to a police report, on July 21, around 2:35 a.m. police were called out to a home on Olive Ave., NE. They received multiple calls that Lowery had beaten a woman with a gun.

When police arrived they found the victim sitting on a couch with blood on and around her head.

Witnesses told police that the victim and several other people had returned from a night out. While they were outside talking in the driveway, Lowery showed up with a gun telling everyone to back up and threatened to shoot.

He ordered the victim to go inside the home, where he then hit her in the head with the gun, according to the report.

Lowery was not at the home when officers arrived. Police were told he may have gotten a ride from someone in a white Chrysler. Police located the vehicle nearby and pulled the car over. They found Lowery in the front passenger seat, with the seat laid back, and his eyes closed. They did not find the gun.