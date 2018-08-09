Warren man accused of stealing Subway tip jar, hitting woman

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - Police arrested a Warren man on Wednesday after a reported robbery at a Subway restaurant.

The victim called 911 to report that a man on a bicycle stole the tip jar from the restaurant. She said he then hit her mother before riding away on a bicycle.

"My mom said he was going to cut her, so he might have pulled out a knife on her or something," the caller told a 911 dispatcher.

Police spotted a suspect matching the description of the robber in the area of York Avenue.

Officers tried stopping the suspect, identified in a police report as 59-year-old Roderick Lewis.

Police said Lewis tried to get away, however.

He was arrested at Austin Avenue and Front Street SW. Police noted in their report that an officer had to use a Taser to arrest Lewis.

He was found with the tip jar containing $20 and a bookbag of suspected stolen property, according to a police report. Police also noted that a small pocket knife was found.

Lewis pleaded not guilty to the charge on Thursday. He's scheduled to appear in court again at 10:15 a.m. August 16.