Warren man accused of stabbing, hitting father with fire extinguisher during fight

Police said the 65-year-old man was covered in blood, and his apartment was in disarray

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man is facing a felonious assault charge after a reported attack on his father.

Around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to the 400 block of Southern Blvd. NW for a report stabbing.

Police arrived to find a 65-year-old man covered in blood and the apartment in disarray.

According to a police report, there was smeared blood throughout the apartment, the TV as broken, and there was shattered glass and food products thrown around the apartment. Officers also spotted a pocket knife on the floor.

The 65-year-old man told police that his son, 31-year-old Ishmael Daniel, attacked him with a fire extinguisher and a steak knife after an argument over who he hangs out with. He told police that he wasn’t sure exactly what happened but that they were both fighting each other and that Daniel hit him over the head with a fire extinguisher.

Police said Daniel, who was later found outside the apartment, had blood running down his face and slice marks on his face and back. He told police that his father stabbed him, according to the report.

Officers reported finding a couple of knives, but they did not have blood on them. The fire extinguisher in the house was covered in fresh blood, according to the report.

Daniel was taken to the hospital and later the Trumbull County Jail on a felonious assault charge.